Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 2,333 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,925,000 after purchasing an additional 212,999 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Shares of EMR opened at $82.89 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

