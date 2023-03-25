Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.10

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.10 and traded as high as $33.36. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 32,349 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.