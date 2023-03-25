Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $240.15 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $240.15 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0598 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,753.18 or 0.06353366 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00060914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00040625 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00021159 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

