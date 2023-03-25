Bend DAO (BEND) Price Hits $0.0125 on Major Exchanges

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $125.07 million and $697,525.17 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

