Bernzott Capital Advisors Acquires 208,383 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,228,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,383 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Open Lending were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth about $573,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 13.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,389,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 166,550 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 32.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 46.6% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 18.58 and a quick ratio of 18.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $891.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Open Lending had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Open Lending from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.89.

Open Lending Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.