Bernzott Capital Advisors Acquires 65,013 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,013 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for about 2.9% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 0.36% of Gentex worth $22,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,838,000 after acquiring an additional 93,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Gentex by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after buying an additional 1,039,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gentex by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,592,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,172,000 after buying an additional 238,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

