Bernzott Capital Advisors Boosts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Catalent were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,016,000 after purchasing an additional 792,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,957,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,465,000 after purchasing an additional 65,734 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

Catalent Stock Up 2.6 %

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $115.33.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.