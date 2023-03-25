Bernzott Capital Advisors Buys 143,441 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,441 shares during the quarter. MP Materials comprises about 2.1% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 0.38% of MP Materials worth $16,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,077,000 after acquiring an additional 497,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,678,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 533,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,673,000 after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.80. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $60.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP Materials Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.