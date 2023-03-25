Bernzott Capital Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.3% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 0.33% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $25,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,615,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,859,000 after purchasing an additional 51,663 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,709,000 after purchasing an additional 85,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,533,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,635,000 after buying an additional 184,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $544,864.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 633,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,214,387.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $544,864.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,214,387.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,586 shares of company stock worth $4,550,046 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

