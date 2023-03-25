Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 12,834 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Bernzott Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the period. Howard Hughes accounts for approximately 3.8% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $29,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 5,135 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.66 per share, with a total value of $383,379.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,894,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,654,700.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

NYSE:HHC opened at $76.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average is $72.66. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $105.51.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HHC. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.