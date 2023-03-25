Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 134,712 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,712 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $18,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WSC opened at $44.20 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

