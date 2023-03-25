BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

About BIOLASE

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BIOLASE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter worth about $118,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Featured Stories

