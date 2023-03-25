Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $124.80 or 0.00454401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.41 billion and approximately $155.00 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,482.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00132335 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00028922 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000609 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,346,938 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
