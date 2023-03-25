Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $124.80 or 0.00454401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.41 billion and approximately $155.00 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,482.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00132335 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00028922 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000609 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,346,938 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

