Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Tops $1.72 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $52.85 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00128939 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00056746 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00036774 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000842 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

