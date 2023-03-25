Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002447 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $8.22 million and $103,757.81 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.34518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.66955506 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $106,339.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

