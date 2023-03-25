BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $849,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $585,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 129.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $262,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $97.35.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

