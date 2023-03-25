Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BPMC. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.68.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $151,748.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

