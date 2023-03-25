BNB Price Reaches $322.58 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $50.93 billion and approximately $438.38 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $322.58 or 0.01173491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,889,709 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
Buying and Selling BNB
