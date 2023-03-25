Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys 215 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.3% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $374.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.19.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

