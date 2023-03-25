Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.33.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.75.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

