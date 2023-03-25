Brokerages Set Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Target Price at $18.60

Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

BRDG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRDG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

BRDG stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $373.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.10 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.91%.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.