Brokerages Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Target Price at $5.92

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202,053 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $26,623,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,225,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $16,808,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 0.9 %

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

NYSE:HL opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.42 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.85%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

