Brokerages Set Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target at $9.50

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KPTI shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $33,951.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,361 shares in the company, valued at $743,443.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $33,951.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,361 shares in the company, valued at $743,443.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $100,089.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,574.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,131 shares of company stock worth $229,983 over the last ninety days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.