Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.02

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.02 and traded as low as $4.17. Caesarstone shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 46,136 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSTE shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Caesarstone from $8.00 to $4.81 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98.

Institutional Trading of Caesarstone

About Caesarstone

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.