Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.02

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.02 and traded as low as $4.17. Caesarstone shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 46,136 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSTE shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Caesarstone from $8.00 to $4.81 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Caesarstone Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98.
Institutional Trading of Caesarstone
About Caesarstone
Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caesarstone (CSTE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.