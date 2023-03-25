Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.88.

Shares of CPE opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.70.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

