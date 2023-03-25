Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,678 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $156.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day moving average of $160.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

