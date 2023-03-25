Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.7% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000.

VHT opened at $233.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.22 and a 200 day moving average of $240.75. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $265.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

