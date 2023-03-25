Calton & Associates Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $363.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The firm has a market cap of $271.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

