Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAH. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.33.

CAH opened at $70.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.84. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

