Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 40 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $336.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.48 and its 200 day moving average is $342.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

