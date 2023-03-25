Carlisle Companies Incorporated to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $6.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $6.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.48. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $21.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.04 EPS.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

NYSE:CSL opened at $212.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.11 and its 200 day moving average is $257.18. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $206.75 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $22,818,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,527,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,599,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.