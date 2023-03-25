Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Barclays

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CARR has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.79.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CARR opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. Carrier Global has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.