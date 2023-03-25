CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0902 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0902 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $72.67 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00030368 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018610 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00199786 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,552.72 or 0.99998444 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08997916 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $7,950,073.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

