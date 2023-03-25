Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target Increased to GBX 140 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Centrica Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

