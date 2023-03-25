Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,497 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,079 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,208 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock remained flat at $27.72 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,796,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381,188. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,749 shares of company stock worth $2,105,460 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.