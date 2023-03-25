Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 134 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,754,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 890.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,171,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Insider Activity

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.50. 1,370,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

