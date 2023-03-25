Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.8% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $495.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,803. The firm has a market cap of $219.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $493.73 and a 200-day moving average of $491.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

