Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,485,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.01. 5,852,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,389,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average of $79.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.