Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $416,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.04.

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EL traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.69. The stock had a trading volume of 897,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,876. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $289.59.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

