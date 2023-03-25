Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,222,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,049,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $429.57. 1,659,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.07. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

