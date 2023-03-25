Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,542 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,289 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insider Activity

Target Stock Performance

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,922. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.59. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.