Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,920 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,638,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198,676. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

