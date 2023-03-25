Charles Bligh Purchases 3,178 Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST) Stock

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) insider Charles Bligh bought 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of £9,978.92 ($12,254.60).

Shares of LON RST opened at GBX 305 ($3.75) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.02. Restore plc has a twelve month low of GBX 290 ($3.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 490 ($6.02). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 320.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 349.04. The stock has a market cap of £417.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2,541.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.60. Restore’s payout ratio is presently 5,833.33%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.25) target price on shares of Restore in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

