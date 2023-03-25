Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHGG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Chegg from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Chegg has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,741 shares of company stock worth $793,053. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 20,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

