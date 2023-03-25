Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $46.10

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.10 and traded as low as $42.48. Chemung Financial shares last traded at $42.48, with a volume of 12,660 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHMG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Chemung Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Chemung Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.23%.

Insider Transactions at Chemung Financial

In related news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $40,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,839.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemung Financial news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $40,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,839.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $52,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,708.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 347,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,560,000 after buying an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 182,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 41,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

