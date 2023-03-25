Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,167 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VOO opened at $363.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.80. The company has a market capitalization of $271.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

