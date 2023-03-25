Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DZ Bank raised Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.33.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $534.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.