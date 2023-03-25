Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 18.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $436.35 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

