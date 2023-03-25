Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 277,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 75,183 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 63,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.