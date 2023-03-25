Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

